New dawn in blue: 3 join troopers

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Meet the three new State Highway Patrol graduates officially assigned to Butler County. Pictured in the middle of the five Troopers are Michael Wallace, Travis Smith and Spencer Youmans. These new Trooper Academy graduates are not rookies by any stretch of the imagination. Youmans comes to Butler County as a Police Academy graduate with and two and a half years of law enforcement service with the Opp Police Department. When asked why he joined the State Highway Patrol he humbly answered, “A better career.”

Smith, a Police Academy Graduate as well, comes to Butler County with service as a Monroe County Deputy Sheriff and Monroeville Police Officer. Smith said, “I’ve always wanted to be a State Trooper and I believe it’s the path God has laid before me.”

Wallace is a cross over. He was originally a Paramedic and Fire Fighter with the City of Troy and now is a protector of the highways.” I’ve always liked the Troopers,” he said.

Trooper Rome Odom is no rookie. He has fifteen years’ experience as a State Highway Patrol Officer and who incidentally is the democratic nominee for the Sheriff’s Office in Crenshaw County.

Corporal Justin Vann, who is a ten year veteran of the State Highway Patrol, and has six years of previous law enforcement service as a police officer with the cities of Cottonwood and Dothan.

Their job, as we know is dangerous and tough requiring many late hours and we at the Greenville Standard say Welcome to Butler County and God Bless.