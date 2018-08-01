Janice McBryde, 69, a resident of Andalusia passed away July 20, 2018 in an Enterprise hospital. Graveside Services were held at 11 a.m. on July 24 from Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Michael Countryman officiated. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana, directed arrangements. Survivors include: husband, Rex McBryde, Elba; sisters, Recie McKinney, Meridian, MS; JoAnn Countryman, Betty Wilson, and Annette Wilson, all of Greenville. Janice is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. A Gathering of Friends and Family were held at 10:15 until service time at Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

