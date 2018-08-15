On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This is the third in a series of teams winning a State Championship from Butler County and focuses on the 1978 South Butler Academy football team which was competing in 1A.

Coach Charles Sexton was entering his seventh season at South Butler. Defense was king at South Butler. The Raiders that season posted five shut outs. In five games they only gave up one touchdown in a game, two touchdowns in a game twice.

The defense gave up a total of 56 points. That averages out to 4.7 points a game. The offense scored a total of 170 which averages out to 14.2 points per game.

South Butler opened the 1978 season on Aug. 25 beating Fort Dale 14-0. On Sept. 1 they lost to Abbeville Christian 7-6.

On Sept. 8 they faced Crenshaw Christian and won 14-0. On Sept. 15 they beat down Sparta Academy 35-6. The week following on Sept. 22 they squeaked by Catherine Academy 8-6.

On Sept. 29 they beat Greenville Academy 7-0. After an open date they took to the trenches against Monroe Academy on Oct. 13 Monroe, which was a 3A team.

On Oct. 20 they coasted to a 28-0 victory over Stokes Academy. On Oct. 27 they beat Thomasville Academy 16-0, and then on Nov.3 they lost to Edgewood 12-9.

The regular season was over and South Butler qualified for the playoffs. Their first game was a rematch with Greenville Academy on Nov. 24 winning 7-6 in overtime.

On Dec. 1, it was another rematch, this time against Abbeville. South Butler was ready, and got revenge winning 20-7. This team set the record for most wins in a season with nine wins.

Next week I will discuss another state champion in football from Butler County.