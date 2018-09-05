McKenzie Tigers caged by Rangers

BY CLAY BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

This past Friday marked the McKenzie Tigers first away game of the football season. The varsity Tiger’s traveled the long road to Dothan to play against the 1-0 Houston County Rangers.

The Rangers held dominance over McKenzie throughout the game scoring four touchdowns in the first half while holding the Tigers to only two.

In the second half the Rangers scored an additional three touchdowns for 20 points and their defense held McKenzie scoreless leaving the final score 48-12.

The McKenzie Tigers play at home this coming weekend against the Red Level Bulldogs. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.