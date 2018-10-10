Funeral services for the late Mr. Joe O. “Scott” Teart were held on Oct. 6, 2018 at 12 p.m. from Ft. Deposit Complex. Reverend Eddie Tolliver officiated. Burial followed in Cloverhill Cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Joe O. (Scott) Teart was born Sept. 11, 1952 to the late Mrs. Annie Mae Scott Tolliver and the late Mr. Joseph White. He departed this life Oct. 1.

He met and married his beloved Willie Mae Mason on March 2, 2016.

Preceding him in death are: mother, Annie Scott Tolliver; stepfather, Perry Tolliver; father, Joseph White; two brothers, Percy Teart and J. D. White; a granddaughter, La’Piesa Quarles and a daughter, Christina Scott.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his beloved wife, Willie Mae Mason Teart ; six beloved children, Joe (Pamela) McMeans, Charles (Jackie) Scott, Emma Scott all of Fort Deposit; Shunda (Nathan) Perryman, Ludowici, Ga.; and Teresa Scott, Montgomery; seven brothers, Willie Scott; Gene O. (Debbie) Teart; Pete (Mary) Scott; Ray Teart; Stanley (Emma) Tolliver; Eddie White and Freeman (Emma) White; five sisters, Johnnie (James) Kirkland, Lynda Thomas both of Fort Deposit; Annie Scott of Montgomery; Dorothy (Edward) Smith, Betty Knight both of Atlanta; two uncles, Thomas (Eva) Scott, Ft. Deposit; Charlie

(Elizabeth) Scott of Mississippi; one aunt, Anne Pearl (Willie) Pinkey; mother-in-law, Phennie Mae Mason and father-in-law, Gid Mason. He leaves nine grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.