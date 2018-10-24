Sara Louise Franklin, 66, a resident of Daphne and a former resident of Greenville died on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 21 in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to services.

Mrs. Franklin is survived by her husband, Joseph Franklin; son, Allen Luckie (Eva); daughter, Jennifer Jones (Jon); stepson, Scottie Ward; stepdaughter, Michelle Swaney; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; mother, Merle Tucker; brother, James “Mike” Owens; sister, Janett Tucker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

