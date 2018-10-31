Area football week 10 standings

BY SCOTTIE BROWN

The Greenville Standard

Greenville finished its regular-season conference games sealing its first place title in Region 2 with the Tigers beating Carroll 36-13. The Tigers look to host the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs in a non-conference matchup to end the its regular season on this Thursday. The Mustangs are 5-4 for the season. Before the game Greenville High School JROTC cadets and band honored veterans of the armed service branches.

The Tigers have demonstrated consistent strength throughout the season and are looking forward to the playoffs. Greenville has an opportunity to host Parker, Wenonah or Fairfield. The Parker High Thundering Herd is 4-5 for the season. The Thundering Herd will travel to Birmingham this week to face the Jackson-Olin High Mustangs in a non-conference matchup. The Wenonah High Dragons are 3-5 for the season and bested Parker 34-0 in the team’s last game of the season. The Fairfield High Tigers are 3-6 for the season and will look to face the Central Falcons Friday in an away non-conference game.

The Georgiana School Panthers also finished their regular season by defeating Red Level 40-0. With the win, the Panthers claimed a 9-1 record so far this year and also earned the football program its 500th win over the history of Georgiana football.

The Panthers are ranked No. 6 in Class 1A and could face either Sweetwater or Notasulga in the first round of playoffs. It will be the fifth season in a row that Georgiana has made the playoffs under head coach Ezell Powell.

Powell indicated he was proud of team for their improvement since the beginning of the season.

The McKenzie High Tigers faced the Elba Tigers in an away conference game and lost 46-13 in the matchup. The McKenzie Tigers fell to 1-8 for the season and 0-7 for the region while the Elba Tigers improved 7-1 for the season and 6-1 in the region. McKenzie will end its season Thursday hosting Beulah in a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m. The Beulah Bobcats are 7-2 overall for the season.

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles finished its season with a 48-13 loss against Escambia. With the loss, the Fort Dale Eagles record for the season is 2-8. The Escambia Academy Cougars improved 8-2 for the season and look to host Coosa Valley Academy this Friday.