Mary Naomi Blackmon, 97 of Pensacola, Fla. died Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

Mrs. Blackmon was born July 12, 1921 in Pensacola, Fla. to John Harrison and Jessie Cole Harrison. She was preceded in death by her husband, John William Blackmon and son, Gene Blackmon.

Survivors include her sister, Margaret Boswell and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 24 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, 3351 Scenic Highway, Pensacola, Fla. with Bayview Fisher-Pou directing.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Graveside services and interment were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 25 at Magnolia Cemetery, Greenville with Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Online condolences may be made at www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.