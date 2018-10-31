On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today I will discuss the football scores for Butler County teams that occurred on Nov. 2 since 1973.

Fort Dale Academy (FDA)

In 1973, FDA played on a Saturday night. In 1979, they beat Meadowview Christian Academy 44-6. In 1984, they had an open date. In 1990, they lost to IMS 49-12.

In 2001, FDA bested Mobile Christian 34-34 in the second round of playoffs. In 2007, they lost to Macon East 20-10 (playoff game. In 2012, they played beat Glenwood 41-31. Fort Dale Academy’s record is 3-2 on Nov. 2.

Greenville High School (GHS)

In 1973, GHS lost to Luverne 3-0. In 1979, they beat Wilcox County 33-6. In 1984, they beat Charles Henderson 24-0. In 1990, they beat Smiths Station 6-0.

In 2001, GHS beat Monroe County 27-0. In 2007, they lost to Wetumpka 21-14. In 2012 they played on Nov. 1. Greenville High School’s record on Nov. 2 is 4-2.

Georgiana School (GS)

In 1973, GS did not play. In 1979, they beat Greenville 28-0. In 1984, they lost Goshen 25-0. In 1990, they beat Red Level 21-7.

In 2001, GS lost to J.F. Shields 32-20. In 2007, they lost to Hillcrest-Evergeen 39-25. In 2012, they lost to Highland Home 55-8. Georgiana’s record on Nov. 2 is 2-4.

McKenzie School (MS)

In 1973, MS lost to Excel 40-0. In 1979 they lost to Goshen 20-8. In 1984, they lost to Lyeffion 25-0. In 1990, they did not play.

In 2001, MS beat Zion Chapel 53-12. In both 2007 and 2012 they played on Nov. 1. McKenzie’s record on Nov. 2 is 1-3.