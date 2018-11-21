Mary Ann Heartsill Mitchell passed away at Noland Hospital in Montgomery on Nov. 14, 2018 at the age of 79.

She was born on Oct. 11, 1939 to Joe Hiram Heartsill and Rebie Mae Griggers Heartsill. She married her high school sweetheart, Rufus Mitchell. She was a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to read, sew, color, sing and she played the organ. She loved reading her bible and believed in God.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Mitchell, her father, Joe Hiram Heartsill and mother, Rebie Mae Griggers Heartsill.

She is survived by: her two children, Keith (Pam) Mitchell and Ken Mitchell of Greenville; her three grandchildren, Stephanie (Brad) Alexander, Paul (Angelia) Phillips and Kimberly Hannon.

She had five great grandchildren, Grace Gipson, Hunter Gipson, Corbin Phillips, Aryssa Hannon & Cullin Hannon; two brothers, Billy Joe (Jean) Heartsill and Donald Heartsill along with two sisters, Doris (James) Coker and Judy Boswell and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Friday, Nov. 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville. Funeral Services were held on Saturday, Nov. 17 at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with burial following at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church.