Tigers headed to quarter finals

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School Tigers continued their playoff contention by advancing to the quarter finals of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 5A football playoffs after defeating the Bibb County Choctaws 41-16.

The Choctaws rolled into Greenville High Football Stadium with high hopes but it was not to be. The Tigers were ready and proved to be too much for Bibb.

The Tigers outscored Bibb in every quarter. In the first quarter Greenville established its dominance by scoring six on a touchdown run by Arick Boggan and then keeping Bibb out of the end zone. In the second quarter, Greenville added 14 points while only allowing Bibb a field goal and ended with a 20-3 lead.

In the third quarter, the Tigers added eight points on a touchdown and successful two-point attempt. The Choctaws managed to score a touchdown and kick an extra point.

In the fourth quarter, Greenville increased its lead by scoring 15 points to Bibb’s six points. Greenville’s record on the year now stands at 10-2 on the season.

Greenville will travel and face the Ramsey Rams in Birmingham next Friday night. The Rams record is 11-1 on the year. They advanced to the quarter finals by defeating Jackson 25-22.

Both teams have had landslide victories this year and the game should prove to be tough match-up for both teams.