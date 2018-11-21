William Otto Smith Jr., age 83, a resident of Letohatchee, died on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.

Funeral services were held at Dunkin and Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville, Alabama at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17 with Jack Cates officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial followed in Sawyer Cemetery in Letohatchee. The family received friends Saturday, Nov. 17 from 10-11 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents, William Otto Smith Sr. and Pearl Smith; sister, Dixie Smith Moorer.

He is survived by his wife, Bessie R. Smith of 58 years; daughter, Pam S. Barganier; brother, Tommy (Virginia) Smith; granddaughters, Anna (Robert) B. Myrick, Hanna (Caleb) B. Thrower; great granddaughters, Emilee Myrick, Annslee Thrower, Along with a host of loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, and brother in law, Lee Moorer.

Mr. Smith was the chief of the Sandy Ridge Volunteer Fire Department; retired US rural mail carrier; and loved driving trucks across the country.

Pallbearers were Caleb Thrower, Robert Myrick, James Thomas Smith, Bobby Smith, William Smith, Casey Smith; honorary pallbearers, Buster Taylor, Randy Harden, George Shelby, Arthur Jackson, David Rogers, Stanley Rogers, Danny Loftin, Jim Arnold, Frank King, Kurt Means, Lamar Hall, Jimmy Loftin, Bruce Sexton, and Benny Boddie.

The family suggest memorial donations be made to; Hope Afield P.O. Box 773 Greenville, AL 36037, phone 334-546-1817 or Panama Missions P.O. Box 451 Hope Hull, AL 36043, phone 334-303-4166.

Online condolences may be made at www.dunklinanddaniels.com