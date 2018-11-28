Area teams advance to playoffs

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

In the Alabama High School Athletic Association football Class 2A Semi-Finals the (12-1) Luverne Tigers travel to Highland Home to face the (13-1) Squadron. These two teams met during regular season play with Highland Home emerging the victor 31–28 at Luverne.

Highland Home’s only loss was the first game of the season at Headland, 30-27. The high Flying Squadron beat the Purple Cats of Ariton 28-14, and Luverne beat Leroy 26 – 7 last Friday to advance to the Semi-Finals. It’s basically another home game for Highland Home but this game is predicted to be a backyard brawl.

The Class 4A Semi-Finals will be literally a dogfight with the 9-4 Andalusia Bulldogs traveling to Mobile to face the undefeated UMS-Wright Prep Bulldogs. Andalusia defeated Hillcrest-Evergreen last Friday night 28–21, while UMS-Wright Prep beat American Christian Academy 21-19 to advance.

In the Class 5A Semi-Finals, the 11-2 Greenville High School Tigers play host to the Vigor Wolves of Prichard. The green and white Wolves comes in at 13 -1 with their only loss against 6A Opelika 23 –22 in overtime in Opelika.

Game time for the GHS Tigers is set for 7 p.m. at the Greenville High School Stadium. All fans are urged to come out to the game and support the Tigers. Go Tigers!