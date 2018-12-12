Local martial artist brings home metals

Aaralyn Cowles of Greenville, an Orange Belt from Docarmo’s Taekwondo Center here in Greenville, earned two bronze medals at the Ha Tae Young Annual Championship Tournament in Suwanee, Georgia. The prominent annual Tournament had over a thousand competitors this year. Aaralyn participated in both form and board breaking, competing against higher ranks in both divisions and still came out with two terrific performances. Chief instructor Master Anne Docarmo said, ‘We’re so proud that Aaralyn stepped out of the box, and pushed herself to compete at a high level regional tournament. Win or lose, just participating is a winning choice to begin with; it takes a lot of courage to perform individually in front of others.” (Photo submitted) (Ray Van Cor | The Greenville Standard)