Luverne battles to the end

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Luverne had a great season, making it to the Alabama High School Athletic Association football 2A State Championship Game.

Luverne entered the game with a 13-1 record with one loss to Highland Home 31-28 in the regular season. They played Highland Home in the semi-final, winning 30-12.

Luverne won State Championships in 1991 and 1997. Fyffe won State Championships in 2014 and 2016. Fyffe plays old school football -The Notre Dame Box.

Luverne plays new school football, “the spread.” Neither team scored in the first quarter. Fyffe turned the ball over on downs on the Luverne one-yard line.

Fyffe drove the ball 99 yards for a touchdown. Payton Anderson scored on a seven-yard run. The kick was good and Fyffe led 7-0.

Luverne drove into the end zone twice but had to settle for field goals. Chase White kicked from the 31 and 28 yard line. The score at the half was 7-6 Fyffe.

In the third quarter, Fyffe scored on a 33-yard run by Payton Anderson. The fourth quarter got interesting with Luverne’s quarterback Dionte’ Brantley scoring on an 8-yard run.

The two point conversion failed and Fyffe still had the lead, 14-12. Fyffe scored on a pass, Pryor pass to Anderson 19 yards. The kick was good.

Fyffe led 21-12. Luverne would then score on an 11-yard run by Brantley. The extra point kick was good and Fyffe’s lead was cut to 21-19.

Luverne was able to get the ball back one more time. Luverne could not get in field goal position to win. Fyffe won its third State Championship.

Fyffe’s Peyton Anderson rushed for 177 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns. He had two receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown. He also completed had a pass completion for 29 yards and a total of 249 yards.

Luverne’s Brantley had big game, passing 18 of 36 attempts for 237 yards. He rushed 27 times 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Fyffe finished the season at 15-0 and Luverne finished at 13-2. Congratulations to both teams for having a very successful season.