Patricia Day Taylor, 70, a resident of Greenville died at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.

A memorial service was held Thursday, Dec. 6 at Antioch East Baptist Church at 10 a.m. with Brother Tim Skipper and Brother Ronnie Boulware officiating. Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home announced.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her husband, James Taylor; daughter, Kimberly Earnest (Mike); son, Michael Taylor; grandchildren, Garrett Taylor and Kaisey Taylor; great-granddaughter, Luci Taylor; sister, Martha Day and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

