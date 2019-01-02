ASHOF Honors Waggoner and Moore

Board of Directors of the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame is proud to announce that James Thomas “Jabo” Waggoner and Daniel A. Moore will be recognized as the 2019 Distinguished Sportsmen at the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony on Saturday, April 27.

Senator Jabo Waggoner is being recognized as the 2019 Distinguished Alabama Sportsman. Waggoner has been serving the State of Alabama for over 46 years. He began his political career in the Alabama House of Representatives where he was first elected in 1966, and served until 1983.

Since 1990, he has represented the 16th District in the Alabama Senate. He was named Minority Leader in 1999 and elected to the position of Majority Leader in 2010, when the Republican Party gained control of the Senate.

He has the longest record of service of any legislator in the history of Alabama. He has served on the Board of Directors of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame since 1993, is a member of the Birmingham Monday Morning Quarterback Club, and is a founding member and past president of the Birmingham Tip-Off Club.

Additionally, he serves on the Executive Committee of the Birmingham Business Alliance, the Faulkner University Board of Trustees, and the board of the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau. He was inducted into the Birmingham-Southern College Sports Hall of Fame in 2007 and was recognized as a Birmingham-Southern Distinguished Alumni in 2013.

Daniel A. Moore is being recognized as the 2019 Distinguished American Sportsman. Moore is renowned nationwide for his photo-realistic sports paintings.

He has established himself as a chronicler of sports history with his unique ability to capture pivotal moments of action in his work. Moore was named “2005 Sport Artist of the Year” by the United States Sports Academy and was the first Alabamian named in this international selection of artists.

Also in 2005, he completed an extensive body of work known as “Iron Bowl Gold” that tells the story of the intense rivalry between Auburn University and the University of Alabama from 1948–1988 through his 41 paintings.

These works cover the “golden years” of the Iron Bowl at Birmingham’s Legion Field, when there was a 50/50 ticket split between the schools. While most known for his depictions of college football, he has also been commissioned to create artworks for various organizations including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and PGA of America; as well as the United States Postal Service commemorative stamp series “Legendary Coaches” that feature Bear Bryant, Pop Warner, George Halas, and Vince Lombardi.

A native of Birmingham and graduate of the University of Alabama, where he earned his Fine Arts degree, he continues to bring recognition to his state and its sports heritage through his work.

Waggoner and Moore join an impressive list of others who have been honored as the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Distinguished Sportsmen.

They are: Hall Thompson (1987), Bob Hope (1988), Jack Warner (1989), Ray Scott (1990), Hugh Culverhouse (1991), Dr. James Andrews (1992), Former President George H.W. Bush (1992), Charles O. Finley (1993), Dr. David Bronner (1994), Dr. Wilford Bailey (1995), Tom York (1996), Dr. Larry Lemak (1997), Larry D. Striplin Jr. (1998), Bill Ireland (2000), Bill Legg (2001), John Croyle (2002), Roy Kramer (2003), George Mann (2004), Jim Wilson Jr. (2005), Michael E. Stephens (2006), David Housel (2007), Mal Moore (2007), Joseph Gibbs (2008), Ronald Bruno (2009), Nick Bolettieri (2009), Mickey Newsome (2010), Rick Woodward (2010), Don Logan (2011), Dr. Kennith Blankenship (2014), Charles Kelley (2014), Ron Froehlich (2015), Mike Slive (2015), Edgar Welden (2016), Pete Derzis (2017), Dr. Gaylon McCollough (2017), and Jimmy Rane (2018).

The 51st Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony will be held in the Birmingham Ballroom, at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel, on Saturday, April 27, 2019. For more information please contact the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Museum at (205) 323-6665.