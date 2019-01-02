Continue the Gift of Giving

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will be supplying all of the blood components to L.V. Stabler Memorial Hospital, according to a press release by ICEO Connie Nicholas.

“As many of you know, patients in our hospitals have a constant need for blood. The goal of LifeSouth, a nonprofit organization, is to make sure the blood collected here will stay here to help patients at L.V. Stabler Hospital,” stated Nicholas.

She added, “It is an approach LifeSouth has used successfully for more than 40 years. LifeSouth now supplies more than 100 hospitals in Florida, Georgia and Alabama with blood components.

“If you see a LifeSouth bloodmobile, we encourage you to step aboard and donate. Your church, your school, your organization and your business can also help our community by scheduling a blood drive with LifeSouth. You will find a friendly reception, and your blood donation will help us and our community.”

Nicholas indicated there other suppliers, namely the Red Cross, for blood supplies in emergencies.

Donation information:

Can I donate?

Below are instances that may prevent you from donating. To take this information on-the-go refer to our donor education materials. Our regulations continually change, so do not self-defer, a patient could be counting on you!

Age:

To give blood you must be in good health, 17 years-old or older or 16-year-old with parental permission, weigh at least 110 pounds and show a valid photo I.D.

Anemia/Low Iron:

Low iron is not the same as being anemic; anemia must be diagnosed by a doctor. LifeSouth requires a hemoglobin level of 12.5 g/dL females and 13.0 g/dL males due to the American Association of Blood Banks suggested regulations. Some anemia is not due to inadequate iron consumption. If you are chronically anemic, please consult a physician.

Tattoos:

There is no deferral period for those who have received tattoos in Alabama or Florida, or where tattoo parlors are regulated.

High Blood Pressure:

Blood pressure is checked before every donation to make sure it is within an acceptable range. Medication for high blood pressure is also permissible.

Diabetes

If your diabetes is being treated and is under control, you are most likely able to donate blood.

Medication:

Aspirin and ibuprofen will not affect a whole blood donation. Apheresis platelet donors, however, must not take aspirin or aspirin products 48 hours prior to donation. Many other medications are acceptable. It is recommended that you check with your physician ahead of time to inquire about any medications you are taking.

While many medications may prevent you from giving blood, you may still be able to donate while taking medications in the treatment of non-infectious diseases such as arthritis, chronic pain, gout, etc.

Travel:

Blood donor tests may not be available for some contagious diseases that are found only in certain countries. If you were born in, have lived in, or visited certain countries, you may not be eligible to donate. If you have traveled extensively, it may help if you bring your passport with you when you donate.

We will ask you about traveling you’ve done in the last three years. Please tell us about your travel history so that we can assess your risk.

Cancer:

Donors with a history of cancer must be evaluated and deemed eligible to donate. If you have had leukemia or lymphoma, you are not eligible to donate. Donors with other types of cancer are acceptable, provided they are not currently undergoing treatment.

Pregnancy:

If you are currently pregnant or have been recently pregnant, you should not donate blood for at least six weeks.

Pregnancy may cause women to develop antibodies to the fetus that is why additional laboratory testing may be needed to ensure that all components of their platelets and plasma are safe to transfuse. Multiple pregnancies increase the likelihood that a woman will develop these types of antibodies. These antibodies have no effect on the woman’s health, but when transfused to another person, they may cause an adverse reaction.

For more information or to schedule a blood drive, please contact Melinda Hinds at 334-318-8938 or mahinds@lifesouth.org.