Daniel Wayne Till, 85, a resident of Georgiana passed away Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.

A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 from Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Rev. Sandy Rodgers officiating and Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise Till, daughter, Karen Whittle, brothers, Gernee Till and Jack Till.

Survivors include: brother, Connie (Kathy) Till, Georgiana. Wayne is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. The family will meet with friends and family at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Fund, 10202 McKenzie Grade Road, Greenville, AL 36037. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.