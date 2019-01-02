THOMAS EUGENE PLANT

Thomas (Tommy) Eugene Plant, 73, a resident of Greenville passed away Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. Monday Dec. 31 from the Antioch West Baptist Church with Rev. Watson Wasden officiating. Burial followed in church cemetery with Masonic Honors.

Survivors include: wife, Lillie B. Plant, Greenville; daughters, Marie (Richard) Oswald and Lillian Snow, both of Greenville; sons, Luke (Lacey) Plant, Hope Mills, N.C. and Claude (Kimmie) Plant, Greenville; grandchildren, J. Snow, Jason Snow, Hope (John) Etheridge, T. J. Oswald, Libby Oswald, Kyle Plant, Hannah, Audrey, Kaitlin, Luke Plant Jr., Christina Plant, Faeth Myrick-Plant, Lyli Myrick, Gracey Myrick; great grandchildren, Josh Etheridge, Maddie Etheridge, Bella Etheridge, Delilah Etheridge; sister in Law, Judy Plant, Galax, Va.; niece and nephew, Ginny Plant and Jon Plant.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Sunday, Dec. 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home and Monday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Thomas was preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice Byrd Plant, and brother, Julius Gary Plant.

Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.