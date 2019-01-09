On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Alabama’s record is 2-0 on Jan. 7. Both wins resulted in National Championships.

Jan. 7, 2010, Alabama (13-0) played Texas (13-0) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. It was the place where Alabama’s tradition started on Jan. 1, 1926.

Alabama was ranked Number One, Texas, Number Two. Alabama had never beaten Texas. Their record against Texas was 0-7-1.

Alabama received the kickoff and was forced to punt. Alabama faked it and threw a pass which was intercepted at the Alabama 36-yard line. Colt McCoy, the Texas quarterback, was injured on the drive and out for the game. Texas settled for a field goal. It was 3-0 in favor of Texas.

Julio Jones fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Texas kicked a 42-yard field goal. At the end of first quarter it was 6-0, Texas.

Alabama cranked it up in the second quarter. Mark Ingram, the 2009 Heisman Winner, scored on a 2-yard run. Alabama went up 7-6. A few minutes later, Trent Richardson scored on a 49- yard run. The score was 14-6 in favor of Alabama.

Javier Arenas intercepted a Texas pass to set up a 26-yard field goal and the score was now 17-6. Texas tried a whoopee pass which was intercepted by lineman Marcel Dareus, who returned it 28 yards for a touchdown. At the end of the first half, the score was 24-6, Alabama.

In the third quarter, Texas scored on a 44- yard pass from Gilbert to Shipley, which made the score 24-13.

With 6:15 left, Texas narrowed the score to 24-21, another Gilbert to Shipley pass for 28 yards and a two point conversion. A sack by Eryck Anders on the next Texas possession caused a fumble, which was recovered by Courtney Upshaw at the Texas 3-yard line. Ingram scored on a 1-yard run, which made the score 31-21.

An interception by Alabama setup the last touchdown with a 2-yard run by Richardson. Alabama missed the PAT and the final score was 37-21. The Tide finally hooked the Horns.

On Jan. 7, 2013, in Miami Gardens, Fla., Alabama (12-1) faced Notre Dame (12-0).

Alabama was 1-5 vs Notre Dame. Alabama scored twice in the first quarter, with an Eddie Lacey 20-yard run and Michael Williams 3-yard pass from A.J. McCarron.

In the second quarter, T.J. Yeldon scored on a 1-yard run. Eddie Lacey received an 11-yard pass from McCarron and the score was 28-0 at the half.

In the third quarter Alabama went up 35-0 on a 34-yard pass from McCarron to Amari Cooper. Notre Dame scored in the third quarter, Golson 1- yard run. It was 35-7 going into the fourth quarter.

Alabama scored on a 19-yard pass from McCarron to Cooper. Notre Dame later scored on a 6- yard pass from Golson to Riddick, making the final 42-14.

A sad note was this was the last game with Mal Moore as the Athletic Director who passed away in March 2013.

Alabama finished the season 13-1 and claimed National Championship number 15.