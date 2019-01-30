John Smith, 92, a resident of McKenzie passed away Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 from the New Home Baptist Church with Rev. Clifton Morris and Rev. Randy Harvill officiating. Burial followed in church cemetery, with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Dot Smith, daughter, Thera Cartwright, granddaughter, Amanda Cartwright, and grandson, Steven Glenn Smith.

Survivors include: daughters, Lou Ann Carter, Rebie Scruggs, and Judy Wingard, all of McKenzie; sons, Glenn Smith, Gantt, Charles Smith and Wayne Smith, both of McKenzie; sister, Annie Lou Lee, McKenzie; brothers, Clarence Smith, Letohatchee and Robert Smith, LaPine.

John is also survived by a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home and from 1 p.m. until service time Thursday at the church.

Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.