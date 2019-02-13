Ms. FDA winner

On Saturday, Feb. 9 Fort Dale Academy (FDA) held their beauty pageant to select both Junior Ms. and Ms. FDA. The theme for the pageant was “Love is in the Air”. There were 10 contestants vying for Ms. FDA and nine contestants for Junior Ms. FDA. Sophia Dailyn Swann, a sophomore, was selected as Ms. Fort Dale Academy. Her parents are Jeff and Julie Swann. Dailyn is pictured with her attendants. From left to right are: Sidney Page Bowers and Meagan Edgar, who tied for Miss Congeniality, Hannah Marie Jayroe (1st Alternate), Sophia Dailyn Swann (Ms. FDA), and Abbie Salter (2nd Alternate). (Bruce Branum | The Standard)