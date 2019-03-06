G’ana Panthers beat at buzzer in OT

BY SCOTTIE BROWN

The Greenville Standard

Having gone undefeated in their region, the Georgiana Panthers basketball team had a historical 2019 season but fell 60-58 to Decatur Heritage Christian Academy in the ASHAA State Semi Finals.

The Panthers held the Eagles throughout the game and met the Eagles’ 10 points in the first quarter of the match up with five of their own. The Eagles put another 12 points on the board in the second quarter, and although the Panthers put an additional 14 points on the board in the quarter, the Panthers ended the half down 22 to 19.

The Panthers would go on to put another 28 points on the board in the second half of the contest, but the Eagles would push on to win the mash up in overtime. The Panthers led the Eagles for a total of 10:11 throughout the matchup.

For the Panthers, Jaheim Powell lead the team in scoring earning 17 points going six for 10 on field goals attempts and completing a total of three three-point attempts. Senior Christian Williams followed Powell closely behind scoring a total of 14, going five for 12 on field goal attempts, successfully completing a total of three three-point attempts for the game and one free throw attempt for the Panthers in the outing.

Senior Christopher Mixon scored a total of 11 points for the team going four for five on field goal attempts and scoring one three-point attempt. Mixon went two for two on free throw attempts for the Panthers as well.

Senior Lecedric Haynes scored a total of eight points for the panthers and went two for 10 on field goal attempts while scoring one three-point attempt for the Panthers. Haynes also contributed three successful free throw attempts for the Panthers in the outing.

Senior Martavius Payton scored a total of six points for the Panthers going three for 12 on field goal attempts. Azenda Pennington scored a total of two points for the Panthers successfully making two free throw attempts for the team.

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy went on to play St. Luke’s Episcopal out of Mobile later in the week and beat the Wildcats 63 to 42 claiming the 1A State Championship title.

The Panthers finished their regular season 8-0 for the 1A area 2 region, an area best for the season. The Panthers went 27-6 overall for the season