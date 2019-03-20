Commission approves E-911 appointments

RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

At the March 12, Butler County Commission meeting, Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond and Greenville Chief Justin Lovvorn appointments to the E911 Board were approved.

Jimmy Rogers presented the commissioners with a problem concerning ownership and right of way on Spring Valley road across from his property. A lengthy discussion ensued with the recommendation that Rogers should seek legal representation in the matter.

Architectural services for renovation plans for the courthouse were discussed, especially billing for additional travel and hours for the company in the contract. The commission questioned if the additional billing in the contract was a just and industry standard, and it didn’t or seemed feasible.

The Butler County Correctional Facility report given by Sheriff Bond advised the commission that the grand jury had toured the facility and made their recommendations for the facility. Sheriff Bond informed the commission that repairs to the roof and ice machine had been completed, plumbing parts were still on order, and the security system was experiencing problems.

Dennis McCall, County Engineer, reported three Mack dump trucks and one Kenworth dump truck were selected as surplus and put up for sale at auction. The commission further approved the purchase and financing of four new 2019 Mack dump trucks through Trustmark Bank.

The truck replacement is a yearly program which helps save the county money. The trucks are bought under state bid and then sold after one year to avoid maintenance costs.

McCall said in 2017, “We used to pay $2 a mile to maintain trucks, but with this program our costs have dropped to 21 cents per mile. The trucks we sell often bring top dollar and it helps afford purchasing new trucks.”