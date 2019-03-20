Forest workshops for landowners upcoming

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Two forest landowner workshops/meetings upcoming will be of special interest to land owners of Butler County.

The first is for female landowners only and will be hosted by the Butler County Forestry Planning Committed. It is called “Women in the Woods Workshop” and is planned for Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13.

During the workshops, landowners will learn about forests and best management practices, how to set goals and objectives, record keeping, map reading, timber product types and harvesting techniques, GPS unit uses, drone uses, and the importance of boundary line management.

Friday’s workshop will be held at the Greenville-Butler County Public Library from 6-9 p.m. The workshop on Saturday will be held from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Alabama Forestry Commission’s Butler County Office located at 59 Firetower Road, Greenville.

Refreshments will be provided. RSVP rmsmith@camelliacom.com or call Paul Hudgins at 334-617-3362 by April 5.

The second event of interest of to all forest landowners will occur on April 26-27 at the 38th Annual Meeting of the Alabama Forest Owners’ Association. Wind Creek Casino & Hotel in Atmore will place host to the main events/educational sessions.

There will be tours, workshops, a reception, dinner and movie (APTV’s Forestry, Spotlight on Agriculture) depending on your interest.

Educational programs will include information on borrowing money to buy land, managing stands of mixed pine and hardwoods, Alabama timber outlook, selling timber, estate planning, forest taxation, and recreational pond management.

Possible tours include Poarch Band Forestland, T.R. Miller Mill, and PRT Nursery. The annual meeting registration includes a Friday reception and Saturday conference. Tours will cost extra.

To learn about the annual meeting and register check out http://www.afoa.org/PDF/AM/2019/2019am.pdf.

Early registration should be completed by April 19. Costs will increase thereafter.