NWTF Banquet a success

RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

This year’s Camellia Long Beard’s Hunter Heritage Banquet was a success according to Chairman Ronnie Graddy.

“I’m pleased with the turnout. We really won’t know how successful our banquet was until next week,” he said.

Graddy stated the banquet helps fund their scholarship program and both local and national wild turkey preservation efforts through the National Wild Turkey Federation.

The evening was kicked off by Meagan Edgar and Grayson McCall who recited the Pledge of Allegiance. They each were recipients of a $500 scholarship from the Camellia Long Beards.

Afterwards, an evening of comradery, food, entertainment, and auctions followed.

There were silent and live auctions. Live entertainment was provided by talented local artist Caleb Lucky.

The auctions included incredible prizes such as guns, rifles, paintings and vacation trips, to name a few. It was a lively evening for all in attendance.

Meagan is the daughter of Chris and Cindy Edgar. She plans to attend Huntingdon College and become a math teacher.

Grayson is the daughter of Dennis and Celeste McCall plans to attend Auburn University and eventually become an orthodontist.