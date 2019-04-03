Anderson Edison Stinson, age 91, died Nov. 21, 2018. Memorial services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Providence Methodist Church.

He was born Dec. 27, 1926 to his parents George and Ruth Stinson who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife, the mother of their children, Florence Stinson; wife, Charlotte Stinson; son, Scottie Stinson, granddaughter, Shawna Stinson; sisters, Hazel and Wille Mae Casey; and brothers, Joyce and Paul Stinson.

Survivors include: wife, Helen Stinson; sons, Roger Dale and Billie Gene Stinson; sisters, Doris McInvale, Erline Myrick, and Shelba Black; 25 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren, 25 great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was country and always wore his western boots and hat when country wasn’t cool.

Lunch was served after the service.