Sims signs with Patriots

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Jebez Sims, a senior athlete at Greenville High School (GHS), recently signed a full-ride scholarship to play basketball for the George C. Wallace Community College Patriots in Selma.

Sims is active in the GHS Key Club and his church, College Street Church of Christ. Sims also works for the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department.

Sims plans to study business management and has been active with encouraging younger students at W.O.P. Elementary School. He hopes to one day establish a business in Greenville and give back to the community.

His mother, Treana Curry, said, “I’m really proud of him. He has a great heart.”

GHS head basketball coach Marcus Mickles said of Jebez, “He’s a great kid and really deserves this.”

Duane Evans, head coach for the Patriots, said, “He’s a student athlete and a Christian person first. To tell the truth, I think we stole him from other programs.”