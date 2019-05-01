City league ball in full swing

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is in full swing with league play in softball and baseball.

For a few weeks, Beeland Park and The Sportsplex have been filled with players, coaches, parents, families and friends enjoying games.

So far at play in city leagues are the Dixie Ponytails, Dixie Angels, Dixie Darlings, Dixie Youth Ozone, Dixie Minor, and

Dixie Mite.

Greenville Parks and Recreation League Play Highlights

Dixie Mite April 22

Astros 7 vs Red Sox 3

Player Runs Hits Player Runs Hits

Isiah Elliot 1 1 Jordan Davison 1 1

Braden Osboren 1 1 Jalen Elliot 1 1

Dalton Newton 2 2 Collin Turner 1 1

Jesse McNeal 1 1

Clayton Conway 1 1

Jacory Stallworth 1 1

Angels 15 vs Dodgers 2

Player Runs Hits Player Runs Hits

Tracen Finklea 3 3 Jakuri Albritton 1 1

Pierson Taylor 2 2 Jaxon Albert 1 1

Rayan De Le Ree 3 3

Keller Huggins 3 2

Cooper De Le Ree 3 3

Keller Huggins 1 1

Dixie Minor April 22

Cubs 8 vs Orioles 7

Player Runs Hits Player Runs Hits

Tyler Hollinshead 2 1 Hays Ellis 3 (2 HR) 2

Eli McBride 1 Justin Bozeman 1 1

Issac Ingram 1 Brix Ledbetter 2 1

Harrison Scott 2 1 Von Harriss 1 1

Nate Simmons 1

Tyrese Jackson 1

Dixie Darlings April 22

Firecrackers 5 vs Knockouts 3

Player Runs Hits Player Runs Hits

Khloe Hamilton 2 2 Ansley Taylor 2 2

Aubrey Davis 1 2 Payton Powell 3

Aliana Hall 1 2 Gracen Finklea 1 2

Sara Skipper 1 2 Madilyn Young 3

JaJiyah Longmire 2

Tatum Seale 2

Ball Hawgs 14 vs Firecrackers 1

Player Runs Hits Player Runs Hits

Alyssa Cauthen 3 3 Sara Skipper 1 1

Miley Sorrells 2 2 Aubrey Davidson 1

Chloe Chun 2 3 Chloe Hamilton 1

Allie Newton 2 3 Lexi Foster 1

Dixie Angels April 23

Explosion 11 Diamond Sluggers 4

Player Runs Hits Player Runs Hits

Brielle Cook 2 Sanaa Hall 1

Emily Bowen 3 2 Natalie Skipper 1

Sequoya Johnson 2 Elanor Daniel 1

Brandy Thompson 1 Anyah Cobb 1

Jayla Anderson 1

Summer Sheffield 1

Aijah Davidson 1

Calliegh Bozeman 1

Nariyah Johnson 1

Jaida Davidson 1

Shockers 17 vs Explosion 13

Player Runs Hits Player Runs Hits

Tucker Hamilton 3 Emma Phillips 3 2

Ella Ealum 3 2 Brielle Cook 2 1

Nyece MCGhee 2 3 Sequoya Johnson 1

Allie Mount 1 1 Brandy Thompson 1

Ella Cook 1 Aijah Davidson 1

Calllie Little 1 Calliegh Bozeman 2 1

Caylee Heartsill 3 1 Andrea Lewis 2

Caroline Campbell 2 1 Jaida Davidson 1

Ansley Pickett 2

Dixie Ponytails April 23

Dynamite 10 vs Challengers 6

Player Runs Hits Player Runs Hits

Sani Edwards 3 1HR Bailey Lambert 1 2

Presley Hamilton 4 2 (1HR) Kori McBride 1

Brinkley Long 3 1 Allyson Andrews 1

Cailyn Johnson 1 2 Marlee Milton 1

Abbey Lee 2 Katelyn Oliver 1

Raniyah King 2

Layla McCall 3

Brooklyn Wright 1

Showtime 9 vs Krushers 0

Player Runs Hits Player Runs Hits

Lexi Reeves 1 2 Emily Cauthen 1

Hayden Bozeman 1 1 Addison Huggins 1

Lea Mansman 3 3 (2HR)

Justice James 2 2

Makensie Carter 1

Jakira Burnett 1 2

Dixie Ozone April 23

Red Sox 3 vs Angels 1

Player Runs Hits Player Runs Hits

Jack Holley 1 1 Jayden Dunklin 1

Sandrell Williams 1 1

John Sessions 1 1

Red Sox 3 vs Rangers 3

Player Runs Hits Player Runs Hits

Sandrell Williams 1 1 Dain Winters 1

James Shell 1 1 Paxton Moorer 2 1

John Sessions 1 1

Joey Lawley 1 1