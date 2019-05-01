City league ball in full swing

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

 

The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is in full swing with league play in softball and baseball.

For a few weeks, Beeland Park and The Sportsplex have been filled with players, coaches, parents, families and friends enjoying games.

So far at play in city leagues are the Dixie Ponytails, Dixie Angels, Dixie Darlings, Dixie Youth Ozone, Dixie Minor, and

Dixie Mite.

Greenville Parks and Recreation League Play Highlights

Dixie Mite          April 22                                                                               

Astros   7              vs            Red Sox                                3                             

Player   Runs      Hits        Player   Runs      Hits

Isiah Elliot            1              1              Jordan Davison 1              1

Braden Osboren               1              1              Jalen Elliot           1 1

Dalton Newton 2              2              Collin Turner      1              1

Jesse McNeal    1              1

Clayton Conway                               1              1

Jacory Stallworth              1              1

 

Angels  15           vs            Dodgers               2                             

Player   Runs      Hits        Player   Runs      Hits

Tracen Finklea   3              3              Jakuri Albritton 1              1

Pierson Taylor   2              2              Jaxon Albert       1              1

Rayan De Le Ree              3              3

Keller Huggins   3              2

Cooper De Le Ree            3              3

Keller Huggins   1              1

 

Dixie Minor        April 22                                                                               

Cubs      8              vs            Orioles 7                             

Player   Runs      Hits        Player   Runs      Hits

Tyler Hollinshead             2              1              Hays Ellis              3 (2 HR)                2

Eli McBride          1                              Justin Bozeman                1              1

Issac Ingram       1                              Brix Ledbetter   2              1

Harrison Scott    2              1              Von Harriss         1              1

Nate Simmons  1

Tyrese Jackson  1

 

Dixie Darlings    April 22                                                                               

Firecrackers       5              vs            Knockouts           3

Player   Runs      Hits        Player   Runs      Hits

Khloe Hamilton 2              2              Ansley Taylor     2              2

Aubrey Davis     1              2              Payton Powell                   3

Aliana Hall           1              2              Gracen Finklea  1              2

Sara Skipper       1              2              Madilyn Young                  3

JaJiyah Longmire                              2

Tatum Seale                       2

 

Ball Hawgs          14           vs            Firecrackers       1

Player   Runs      Hits        Player   Runs      Hits

Alyssa Cauthen 3              3              Sara Skipper       1              1

Miley Sorrells     2              2              Aubrey Davidson                             1

Chloe Chun         2              3              Chloe Hamilton                 1

Allie Newton      2              3              Lexi Foster                          1

 

Dixie Angels      April 23                                                                               

Explosion            11           Diamond Sluggers           4

Player   Runs      Hits        Player   Runs      Hits

Brielle Cook        2              Sanaa Hall            1

Emily Bowen      3              2              Natalie Skipper 1

Sequoya Johnson            2              Elanor Daniel      1

Brandy Thompson           1              Anyah Cobb       1

Jayla Anderson 1

Summer Sheffield           1

Aijah Davidson  1

Calliegh Bozeman            1

Nariyah Johnson              1

Jaida Davidson  1

 

Shockers              17           vs            Explosion            13                          

Player   Runs      Hits        Player   Runs      Hits

Tucker Hamilton               3                              Emma Phillips    3              2

Ella Ealum            3              2              Brielle Cook        2              1

Nyece MCGhee                2              3              Sequoya Johnson            1

Allie Mount        1              1              Brandy Thompson           1

Ella Cook              1                              Aijah Davidson  1

Calllie Little         1                              Calliegh Bozeman            2              1

Caylee Heartsill 3              1              Andrea Lewis     2

Caroline Campbell           2              1              Jaida Davidson  1

Ansley Pickett   2

 

Dixie Ponytails April 23

Dynamite            10           vs            Challengers        6

Player   Runs      Hits        Player   Runs      Hits

Sani Edwards     3              1HR        Bailey Lambert  1              2

Presley Hamilton              4              2 (1HR) Kori McBride      1

Brinkley Long     3              1              Allyson Andrews              1

Cailyn Johnson  1              2              Marlee Milton   1

Abbey Lee          2                              Katelyn Oliver    1

Raniyah King      2

Layla McCall        3

Brooklyn Wright               1

 

Showtime           9              vs            Krushers              0

Player   Runs      Hits        Player   Runs      Hits

Lexi Reeves        1              2              Emily Cauthen                   1

Hayden Bozeman            1              1              Addison Huggins                              1

Lea Mansman    3              3 (2HR)

Justice James     2              2

Makensie Carter              1

Jakira Burnett    1              2

 

Dixie Ozone       April 23                                                                               

Red Sox                3              vs            Angels  1                             

Player   Runs      Hits        Player   Runs      Hits

Jack Holley          1              1              Jayden Dunklin 1

Sandrell Williams              1              1

John Sessions    1              1

 

Red Sox                3              vs            Rangers                3                             

Player   Runs      Hits        Player   Runs      Hits

Sandrell Williams              1              1              Dain Winters      1

James Shell         1              1              Paxton  Moorer                2              1

John Sessions    1              1

Joey Lawley        1              1

