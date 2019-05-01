Millie Ann Zeigler McDonald, 84, of Ft. Deposit, passed Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019.

“Miss” Millie was born to Selman C. Zeigler (Jack) and Mildred G. Harris, January 20, 1935 in Columbus, Miss.

She graduated from Lowndes County High School in 1953 and pursued her degrees through Birmingham Southern College, The University of Alabama, and received her Bachelor of Music Degree from the University of Mississippi in 1969 followed by her certification in Music Education from Troy State University in 1977.

She married and divorced the late James M. McDonald (Jim) with whom she had three daughters.

An only child, Millie was preceded in death by her father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. Selman C. Zeigler. “Miss Millie”, also known as Mimi, leaves as her legacy all of the children she taught in Lowndes County High School, Greenville Middle School, Greenville High School, Greenville Academy, Fort Dale Academy, and the numerous private students from the surrounding area.

She is survived by her family: Dawn M. Higgenbotham (Jay), Dusk M. Tucker, Day M. Hull (Scott). She also leaves seven grandchildren: Shanna Pelt (Jon), Charles Higgenbotham, Jacqueline Higgenbotham, Austin Tucker, Savannah Scott (Carlos), Stephanie Hull, and Maxwell Hull and three great-grandchildren: Damien Scott, Jasper Scott, and Josephine Pelt.

Millie was an educator and an inspiration to many. She lived life her way, with “good ol’ hard-headedness.” She strived to impart a love of knowledge, life, and music while also encouraging her students to look beyond their borders and to succeed in life – whether that was through traditional education routes, trade profession, or hard work and determination.

Miss Millie reveled in the successes of her family and students, proud to share their successes in life. Though she retired from Butler County schools in 1997, she found it difficult to stay away and soon returned to teaching at the private schools in Greenville before returning to teach choir and piano at Greenville High School.

If it weren’t for a turn in health, Miss Millie would have loved to continue teaching as long as the school system allowed her – even at 81 years old when she finally retired. She was recognized as Butler County’s Teacher of the Year (1997) and crowned Ms. Alabama Nursing Home in 2016.

She helped found the Tri-M Music Honor Society at Greenville High School, was an active performer/professional singer in Birmingham and Montgomery, as well as being a proud member of the ACDA, AMEA (serving as District Chairman and State Secretary), Delta Kappa Gamma, and Sigma Alpha Iota Music Sorority.

The visitation was held from 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville. The funeral was held at the First United Methodist Church of Ft. Deposit at 11 a.m., Friday, April 26 with internment following at Myrtlewood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Greenville Middle School, Greenville High School and Ft. Dale Academy Music and Theatre Departments.