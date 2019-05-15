Greenville city league ball recap

Little league ball continues in full swing with 17 games being played between May 3-7. The bats were tempered some, with only 13 homeruns recorded.

The players who recorded a homerun were Jaylen Elliot, Jesse McNeil, Kullen Huggins, Jesse Harp, Jackson Harp, Jackson Albert, Dalton Newton, Allie Newton, Kadence Davis, Makenzi Bozeman, Emily Cauthen, and Sandrell Williams.

Brielle Cook, who plays on the Explosion in the Dixie Angle League, was the hot hitter, recording two homeruns. Emily Cauthen, who plays on the Krushers in the Dixie Ponytail League, was the hot pitcher, recording six strikeouts against the Challengers.

Dixie Angels May 3

Explosion 14 vs Shockers 5

Dixie Ozone May 3

Red Sox 15 vs Rangers 6

Dixie Mite May 4

Red Sox 10 vs Astros 9

Angels 9 vs Rays 5

Angels 13 vs Dodgers 0

Dodgers 17 vs Astros 9

Dixie Mite May 6

Rays 7 vs Red Sox 2

Angels 11 vs Astros 0

Dixie Minor May 6

Mariners 8 vs Cubs 7

Marlins 12 vs Orioles 4

Dixie Darlings May 6

Ball Hawgs 5 vs Firecrackers 2

Knockouts 10 vs Firecrackers 2

Dixie Angels May 7

Diamond Sluggers 8 vs Shockers 4

Explosion 11 vs Shockers 10

Dixie Ponytails May 7

Krushers 14 vs Challengers 6

Dixie Ozone May 7

Rangers 10 vs Red Sox 6

Angels 10 vs Rangers 4