Greenville city league ball recap

Little league ball continues in full swing with 17 games being played between May 3-7. The bats were tempered some, with only 13 homeruns recorded.

The players who recorded a homerun were Jaylen Elliot, Jesse McNeil, Kullen Huggins, Jesse Harp, Jackson Harp, Jackson Albert, Dalton Newton, Allie Newton, Kadence Davis, Makenzi Bozeman, Emily Cauthen, and Sandrell Williams.

Brielle Cook, who plays on the Explosion in the Dixie Angle League, was the hot hitter, recording two homeruns. Emily Cauthen, who plays on the Krushers in the Dixie Ponytail League, was the hot pitcher, recording six strikeouts against the Challengers.

 

Dixie Angels       May 3

Explosion             14           vs            Shockers              5

 

Dixie Ozone        May 3

Red Sox                15           vs            Rangers                                6

 

Dixie Mite           May 4

Red Sox                10           vs            Astros   9

Angels  9              vs            Rays       5

Angels  13           vs            Dodgers               0

Dodgers               17           vs            Astros   9

 

Dixie Mite           May 6

Rays       7              vs            Red Sox                2

Angels  11           vs            Astros   0

 

Dixie Minor         May 6

Mariners              8              vs            Cubs 7

Marlins 12           vs            Orioles  4

 

Dixie Darlings     May 6

Ball Hawgs           5              vs            Firecrackers        2

Knockouts           10           vs            Firecrackers        2

 

Dixie Angels       May 7

Diamond Sluggers            8              vs            Shockers              4

Explosion             11           vs            Shockers              10

 

Dixie Ponytails   May 7

Krushers              14           vs            Challengers        6

 

Dixie Ozone        May 7

Rangers                10           vs            Red Sox                6

Angels  10           vs            Rangers                4

