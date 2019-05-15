Turner recognized nationally

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Based on reviews posted by new and used car shoppers and those who took their vehicles to dealerships for service in 2018, two businesses owned by Greenville native Allen Turner in Pensacola, Fla., have earned top spots on a list of the highest-ranked car dealers in the country.

Turner was born and reared in Greenville, where his mother, Geraldine, and father, Harold, currently reside.

Allen and his wife Kim have two daughters, Allie and Natalie. Allie lives in Atlanta and Natalie is currently enrolled at Auburn University.

Allen also has two sisters, April (Bill) Farrar and Kathy (Brad) Jones who both reside in the Greenville area.

The 2019 Dealers of the Year were announced by the online review site DealerRater during the 2019 National Automobile Dealer Association Conference & Expo in the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA, on Jan. 25.

Allen Turner Hyundai and Allen Turner Genesis were each recognized as a U.S. Dealer of the Year, having collected the highest customer reviews in their categories.

The two Pensacola dealerships also earned top honors in Florida. DealerRater compiles five million sales and service reviews covering 42,000 U.S. and Canadian dealerships, according to its website.

The DealerRater Dealer of the Year awards are given annually to the top U.S. and Canadian car dealers based on a PowerScore™ which considers the dealership’s average DealerRater star rating as well as the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the calendar year.

Categories for scoring include customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience.

“Customer satisfaction is a key differentiator in today’s competitive retail market and our Dealer of the Year Award winners continue to raise the bar for best practices in our industry,” said DealerRater General Manager Jamie Oldershaw.

Since 2011, Allen Turner Automotive has earned a dozen DealerRater Awards, and this is the second year that Allen Turner Hyundai has received the prestigious national title. In business since 1998, Allen Turner Automotive employs more than 100 people in Pensacola and Crestview, with whom Turner is quick to share recognition.

“These awards are the direct result of the hard work of a stellar team,” Turner said. “I consider myself blessed to work with more than 100 employees who understand the wants and the needs of our customers and are truly passionate about exceeding their expectations every day.”

Allen Turner Automotive has served the Pensacola Bay Area since 1998 with a large inventory of new and certified pre-owned vehicles.

The award-winning Allen Turner Hyundai and Allen Turner Genesis dealerships take pride in providing dependable service and the best Hyundai and Genesis vehicles and products on the Gulf Coast, said Turner.

For more information, visit the dealership in Car City Pensacola, call (850) 637-8270 or visit www.allenturnerhyundai.com or www.allenturnergenesis.com.