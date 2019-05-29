‘Big C’ MacGuire Golf Tournament June 7

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The annual Colin “Big C” MacGuire Golf Tournament and Butler County Bama Club chapter meeting will be held Friday, June 7.

The “Big C” day will start with a 4-player scramble at Cambrian Ridge Golf Course. Registration is at 12 p.m. and Shotgun begins at 1 p.m.

The cost per golfer is $125 with mulligans (2) and drawing ticket cost of $20. There are hole, event, and recognition sponsorships available.

Afterwards an Awards Ceremony and Reception will be held at 600 Terrell Street in Greenville. The reception will start at 6 p.m. The cost for the reception is $30 and promises good times with comradery, barbeque, crawfish, and beverages.

You can go online at www.planmygolfevent.com/32640-ColinBigCMacGuireScholarshipGolf/ to sponsor or register to play golf or attend the reception.

The speaker for dinner at this year’s event is Jake Coker. Coker helped lead the Crimson Tide to win the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers, with a final score of 45–40.

Coker transferred from Florida State to Alabama in 2014 and won the starting quarterback position in 2015.

Proceeds from this event help fund the “Big C” Endowed Scholarship benefitting Butler County area students attending The University of Alabama and also honoring MacGuire. Colin “Big C” MacGuire is a well-known local and national legend for his involvement with Alabama football and his sports knowledge.

The Butler County Bama Club also sponsors two other scholarships that are awarded annually to local students attending The University of Alabama. Chapter dues are $5.