Greenville city league ball recap
BY BRUCE BRANUM
The Greenville Standard
Dixie league ball stepped up tempo this past week with 35 games being played from May 17-23. The bats were still in full swing with 27 homeruns recorded.
Players recording a homerun: Bailey Sexton, Jesse Harp, TJ Finklea, Kullen Huggins, Rylan Beck, Izi B Foster, Sadarion Feagin, Jason McConico, Braxton Hartley, Allie Newton, Sarah Skipper, Alyssa Cauthen, Chole Chun, Natalie Skipper, Brielle Cook, Anna Thomas, Brook Tolson, Kadience Davis, Brooklyn Wright, Griffin Gaston, and Kemper Waters.
The big swingers who recorded two homeruns were Bailey Sexton, TJ Finklea, Sadarion Feagin, Jason McConico, Allie Newton, and Alyssa Cauthen.
The Dixie Debs softball league, which is ages 13-18, began play on May 17 and the Whiddon sisters Gracie and Rachel proved to be the hottest pitchers of all leagues. Gracie had two games where she recorded nine strikeouts per game. Her sister Rachel struck out 11 in one game.
Gracie and Rachel play for Crossfire. They both were a big part in taking the Highland Home varsity girls softball team to the state playoffs.
May 17
Dixie Darlings
Knockouts 9 vs Firecrackers 5
Ball Hawgs 15 vs Knockouts 7
Dixie Mite
Astros 9 vs Dodgers 9
Angels 14 vs Rays 11
Dixie Minor
Cubs 8 vs Orioles 7
Cardinals 4 vs Mariners 2
Dixie Angels
Shockers 19 vs Diamond Sluggers 4
Dixie Ozone
Rangers 5 vs Angels 4
May 20
Dixie Darlings
Firecrackers 9 vs Knockouts 2
Ball Hawgs 14 vs Firecrackers 13
Dixie Mite
Angels 13 vs Dodgers 6
Red Sox 8 vs Astros 6
Dixie Minors
Cardinals 9 vs Mariners 8
Cubs 9 vs Orioles 6
Dixie Debs
Crossfire 6 vs Diamond Divas 3
Crossfire 9 vs Bustin Babes 3
May 21
Dixie Darlings
Knockouts 10 vs Ball Hawgs 9
Firecrackers 4 vs Ball Hawgs 3
Dixie Angels
Diamond Sluggers 10 vs Shockers 1
Diamond Sluggers 8 vs Explosion 7
Dixie Ponytails
Dynamite 12 vs Krushers 10
Showtime 17 vs Challengers 2
Dixie Ozone
Angels 12 vs Rangers 2
Red Sox 2 vs Angels 1
Dixie Debs
Crossfire 6 vs Diamond Divas 1
Diamond Divas 2 vs Bustin Babes 0
May 23
Dixie Darlings
Firecrackers 5 vs Knockouts 3
Knockouts 7 vs Ball Hawgs 6
Dixie Mite
Rays 7 vs Red Sox 2
Angels 7 vs Astros 1
Dixie Ponytails
Showtime 12 vs Dynamite 5
Dixie Minors
Mariners 8 vs Cubs 6
Dixie Ponytails
Krushers 14 vs Challengers 6
Dixie Minors
Marlins 15 vs Orioles 9
Dixie Ozone
Rangers 5 vs Red Sox 3