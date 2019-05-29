Greenville city league ball recap

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Dixie league ball stepped up tempo this past week with 35 games being played from May 17-23. The bats were still in full swing with 27 homeruns recorded.

Players recording a homerun: Bailey Sexton, Jesse Harp, TJ Finklea, Kullen Huggins, Rylan Beck, Izi B Foster, Sadarion Feagin, Jason McConico, Braxton Hartley, Allie Newton, Sarah Skipper, Alyssa Cauthen, Chole Chun, Natalie Skipper, Brielle Cook, Anna Thomas, Brook Tolson, Kadience Davis, Brooklyn Wright, Griffin Gaston, and Kemper Waters.

The big swingers who recorded two homeruns were Bailey Sexton, TJ Finklea, Sadarion Feagin, Jason McConico, Allie Newton, and Alyssa Cauthen.

The Dixie Debs softball league, which is ages 13-18, began play on May 17 and the Whiddon sisters Gracie and Rachel proved to be the hottest pitchers of all leagues. Gracie had two games where she recorded nine strikeouts per game. Her sister Rachel struck out 11 in one game.

Gracie and Rachel play for Crossfire. They both were a big part in taking the Highland Home varsity girls softball team to the state playoffs.

May 17

Dixie Darlings

Knockouts 9 vs Firecrackers 5

Ball Hawgs 15 vs Knockouts 7

Dixie Mite

Astros 9 vs Dodgers 9

Angels 14 vs Rays 11

Dixie Minor

Cubs 8 vs Orioles 7

Cardinals 4 vs Mariners 2

Dixie Angels

Shockers 19 vs Diamond Sluggers 4

Dixie Ozone

Rangers 5 vs Angels 4

May 20

Dixie Darlings

Firecrackers 9 vs Knockouts 2

Ball Hawgs 14 vs Firecrackers 13

Dixie Mite

Angels 13 vs Dodgers 6

Red Sox 8 vs Astros 6

Dixie Minors

Cardinals 9 vs Mariners 8

Cubs 9 vs Orioles 6

Dixie Debs

Crossfire 6 vs Diamond Divas 3

Crossfire 9 vs Bustin Babes 3

May 21

Dixie Darlings

Knockouts 10 vs Ball Hawgs 9

Firecrackers 4 vs Ball Hawgs 3

Dixie Angels

Diamond Sluggers 10 vs Shockers 1

Diamond Sluggers 8 vs Explosion 7

Dixie Ponytails

Dynamite 12 vs Krushers 10

Showtime 17 vs Challengers 2

Dixie Ozone

Angels 12 vs Rangers 2

Red Sox 2 vs Angels 1

Dixie Debs

Crossfire 6 vs Diamond Divas 1

Diamond Divas 2 vs Bustin Babes 0

May 23

Dixie Darlings

Firecrackers 5 vs Knockouts 3

Knockouts 7 vs Ball Hawgs 6

Dixie Mite

Rays 7 vs Red Sox 2

Angels 7 vs Astros 1

Dixie Ponytails

Showtime 12 vs Dynamite 5

Dixie Minors

Mariners 8 vs Cubs 6

Dixie Ponytails

Krushers 14 vs Challengers 6

Dixie Minors

Marlins 15 vs Orioles 9

Dixie Ozone

Rangers 5 vs Red Sox 3