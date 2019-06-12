JIMMY LEE DUKE

Jimmy Lee “Leebo” Duke, age 50, a resident of Greenville died on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 13 at Southside Baptist Church with Philip Box officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church and one hour prior to services on Thursday.

Leebo was preceded in death by his sister, Hope Cobb; paternal grandparents, Pauline and Crandle Duke; cousin, Damon Duke; uncle, Buster Duke; aunt, Janice Stinson; step-father, Buddy Beck.

He is survived by his son, Brandon Lee Duke; mother, Rena Beck; father, Jimmy Duke; sister, Paula Duke; uncles, Larry Stinson, Morgan Bass, Wayne Butler, and Danny Jo Duke; aunts, Anita Butler and Sally Duke; nieces and nephew, Nicholas Roberson, Kristen Ingram, and Tori Skipper; step-son, Clarence Crathers and Ricky Rouse; and many friends, cousins and other family members.

He served in law enforcement for over 25 years in Greenville, Fort Deposit, New Brockton and Elba.