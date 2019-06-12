On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

On Saturday, May 25, just before 6 p.m. was just another day. Then an automobile accident changed that.

Auburn Play by Play Announcer, Rod Bramblett and his wife, were critically injured which resulted in their deaths. It is sad and tragic.

Bramblett, a native of Valley, was a Georgia fan until he met his future bride Paula. She was an Auburn fan and converted Rod into an Auburn fan.

Rod started his broadcast career in high school. After graduation, Bramblett announced high school play-by-play.

In 1993, he became the Auburn Baseball Play-by-Play Announcer. Jim Fyffe was the previous Auburn Football Play-by-Play.

It was big shoes to fill and Bramblett did it well. Bramblett was named the Alabama State Broadcaster in 2006, 2010 and 2013.

Bramblett was named Broadcaster of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2013.The calls against Georgia and Alabama won it for Bramblett.

At the time of his death, Bramblett was Director of Operations of Auburn Sports Properties. Bramblett and his wife Paula are survived by daughter Shelby and son Joshua.

Shelby is a junior at Auburn University, and Joshua a junior at Auburn High School. To me, the most tragic part of this story the children losing their parents at such a young age.

Rest in peace Rod and Paula.