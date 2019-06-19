Auburn Club annual meeting enjoyed by all

The Butler County Auburn Club (BCAC) recently held their 2019 Annual Meeting on Thursday evening, June 13, at the Cambrian Ridge Golf Course. The special guest was Chad Prewett, Assistant Coach and Director of Operations, Auburn Basketball. Prewett, who is from Atmore spoke about Auburn’s final four run and the upcoming basketball season. BCAC President Cory Causey said the event was attended by over 100 people. He was said the club tries to raise funds to give two $1,000 scholarships each year. This year’s recipients were Nolan Calvin and Tripp Richardson. Pictured from left are Tripp Richardson, Chad Prewett, and Cory Causey. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)