Gardner Golf Tournament a success

The Jimmy Gardner Memorial Golf Tournament and Trojan Tour was a successful event according to Abbie Ballew Gardner. There were over 40 golfers who participated in the event and close to 80 who attended the Trojan Tour Luncheon. The annual event raises money to fund Scholarships to Troy University in the honor of Jimmy Gardner. Three recipients received $500 scholarships this year. They were Alex Little, Fort Dale Academy; Laura Beth Blackmon, Greenville High School; and Tiffany Giddens, Georgiana School. Troy University coaches attend the event annually and have a question and answer session with attendees of the luncheon. Picture from left are Scott Cross, head coach men’s basketball; Shanda Rigsby, head coach women’s basketball; Randy Keck, head coach women’s golf; Chip Lindsey, head football coach; and Kyle George, who is the marketing for the sports department. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)