Mathews receives prestigious honor

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Joann Mathews who works for SouthernCare Hospice Services in Greenville recently was named South Region Hospice Volunteer Coordinator Clinician of the Year for CURO Health Services. She was one of 72 clinicians nominated for region and national awards.

SouthernCare is one of 14 hospices providers which fall under the operational aspect of Curo. Curo is a division of Kindred at Home, which is the largest and most geographically diversified home health and hospice organization in the country, and they employ 49,000 personnel.

Mathews recently travelled to Atlanta to receive her award and a $1,000 check. Mathews said, “I am honored by this award. As part of the nomination process I had to give a quote in the application and I always tell people, I do what I love and I love what I do.” President and CEO of Kindred at Home, David Causby, found the quote endearing and used it in a presentation the morning of the award ceremony.

Mathews stated it was a big day overall when she was notified of receiving the award. That morning, she had to stop for an Alabama State Trooper road block on State Highway 106.

Later that day, she was the Honarville Senior Center when she received notice of the award. Later when she returned to the office she learned she had to take a random drug test.

Come July, Mathews will have been with SouthernCare for seven years.