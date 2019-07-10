On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Forty years ago, in 1979, I attended summer school at The University of Alabama. I decided to because of my major, which required me to take Media Law.

The instructor during the summer was good and was not as tough as the one during the regular school year.

That summer I lived at Bryant Hall. This gave me the idea to write how much has changed since. Then, freshman reported to school in August. Now you have freshman entering in January.

They are able to graduate in December. The reason they are able too is because of the internet. The positive for early enrollment is the students are able to get an early start in school.

This is an easier adjustment to school, where the classes are located. When football season starts, from an academic standpoint, it is less stress on the player.

Also, the player gets a head start with the football program for the strength and conditioning program. In addition, the players get an early start on learning terminology, then they gets reps in spring practice.

When fall practice started, the player who participated during the spring had a good start. Back in the 1970’s it was not set up like it is now. That is another reason you can’t compare eras.