Mabel Perdue Grant McLain, age 92, of Greenville, entered her eternal home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 surrounded by her family .

Funeral services were held on Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m. at Bethel Methodist Church in Ft. Deposit, with Brother Craig Grant officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial followed in the church cemetery. Visitation was held Thursday, July 11, at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home from 5 – 7 p.m.

She was born in the Daisy Community of north Butler County, July 21, 1926, to Walter G. and Mattie Lou Perdue. Born second of nine children, she leaves one surviving sister, Mrs. Clara Mae Cash of Atlanta, Ga.

She is survived by one daughter, Linda Morgan Adams of Greenville; three sons, Wayne (Brenda) Morgan of Lake Succession, S.C., Doug Morgan, and Craig (Denise)Grant, all of Fort Deposit; granddaughters, April Adams Whetstone and great granddaughter Madison Grace Whetstone of Greenville, and Candy Morgan Reaves and great granddaughter Gennessee Reaves and great grandsons Isaiah and Brighton Reaves of Georgiana; grandsons, Glen (Jennifer) Adams and great granddaughter Annsley Wallace of Greenville; Chad (Heather) Grant and great granddaughter Abigail Grant and great grandsons Levi and William Grant of Fort Deposit; Casey (Emily) Grant and great grandsons Luke, Parker, and Noah Grant of Fort Deposit; Steven Morgan of Ramer; and Peter (Theresa) Morgan and their children of Georgiana; and a special great grandson Clyde Mabry IV and a special great granddaughter Holland Mabry of Baton Rouge, La. She is also survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Morris Morgan of Woodville, Texas, Tommy Grant of Fort Deposit, and Paul McLain of the Shackleville Community in Butler County, Ala.; and granddaughter Chelsea Ellen Grant of Fort Deposit.

Her warm, loving smile was her gift to all she met. She loved the Lord and her family unconditionally. Mrs. McLain was no stranger to hard work. From humble beginnings of chopping cotton to working in the local sewing factories and in the latter years of her life a caregiver to those that needed her, she was always working.

She instilled this ethic in her children and grandchildren. She taught them forgiveness and love beyond compare. Pall bearers will be Glen Adams, Chad Grant, Casey Grant, Steven Morgan, Brad Whetstone, and Norm Lacey.