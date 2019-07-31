Roby will not seek 6th term

U.S. Representative Martha Roby (R-AL) announced on Friday, July 26, she will not seek reelection to a sixth congressional term in 2020. She released the following statement:

“Riley and I, and our children, Margaret and George, will be forever grateful to the people of Alabama’s Second District for giving us the tremendous privilege and honor of serving our state and country. Throughout my five terms in Congress, I have cast every vote with the guiding principle that Alabama always comes first.

“Together, we have been able to deliver some incredible results for our military, veterans, agriculture community, and the unborn. We are not finished yet. While my name will not be on the ballot in 2020, I remain committed to continuing the fight for Alabama and the people I represent until I cast my last vote on the floor of the United States House of Representatives.

“As we prepare to close this wonderful chapter, I extend my sincerest thanks to my husband, our children, our parents, families, friends, congressional colleagues, and staff, who all made our important work possible and offered their support every step of the way.”

Business Council of Alabama President and CEO Katie Boyd Britt today issued the following statement on the announcement by U.S. Rep. Martha Roby that she would not seek reelection in 2020:

“Martha Roby epitomizes what public service is all about. She is a selfless leader, who has shown an unwavering commitment to our nation’s veterans and was instrumental in helping Montgomery land the F-35 program. Our state and our nation are better because of Martha Roby.”