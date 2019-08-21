BONNIE JOHNSON STANSBURY

Bonnie Neese Johnson, 83, a resident of Evergreen passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

A Graveside Celebration of Life Service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, from Herbert Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husbands, J.R. Johnson and Paul Stansbury; parents, Benjamin Harrison and Velma Horton Neese, and brother, Benjamin Harrison Neese, Jr.

Survivors include: daughters, Denise (Mark) Burks, Mobile, and Angelia Robin (Cecil) Pierce, Evergreen; grandchild, Casey Austin Pierce, Evergreen. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.