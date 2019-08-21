On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This Friday, two teams will kick off the 2019 season, Greenville at Hillcrest (Evergreen) and Georgiana at St. Luke’s (Mobile).

Greenville edged Hillcrest 29-25 last year. The Tigers has an all-time record 14-3 vs Hillcrest. The last time Hillcrest beat Greenville was on Oct. 27, 2000 losing 19-18. Greenville has a nine game winning streak vs. Hillcrest.

In 2018, Greenville with an 11-3 record lost to Vigor 38-16 in the third round of the playoffs. Hillcrest finished the 2018 season at 8-5, losing 28-21 to Andalusia in the third round.

Georgiana opens this Friday at St. Luke’s in Mobile. Georgiana defeated St. Luke 47-24 last year. Georgiana is 3-0 all-time vs St. Luke’s.

St. Luke’s finished at 11-2, losing to Linden 44-43 in the third round of the playoffs. Georgiana’s record in 2018 was 10-2. They lost to Maplesville 21-14 in the second round of the playoffs.

Next week, Fort Dale and McKenzie open their seasons on Aug. 30.