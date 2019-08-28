On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Friday, Aug. 23, started the high school football season. This week is counted as Week Zero. Why is that? Because some games counted and some did not.

There were some games which finished late because of severe weather. The match up in Class 7A between #1 Central-Phenix City and #2 Hoover finished at 1 a.m. in Phenix City. They are on Eastern Time.

Hoover won 17-14 on a field goal with time expiring. Morgan Academy and Glenwood had a weather delay. The game was stopped in the first quarter with Glenwood up 3-0. The game will resume on another day. The game was played in Selma.

Glenwood, which is located near Phenix City, will have to go back to Selma to finish the game.

Two teams from Butler County played Friday night. Both games counted. Greenville edged Hillcrest-Evergreen 12-6, there. Hillcrest is ranked number 2 in Class 4A.

Georgiana played St. Luke (Mobile), there. Georgiana won big 40-14.

Fort Dale and McKenzie will open on Aug. 30. Fort Dale will face Lee-Scott at home and McKenzie will take on Houston Academy at home. Georgiana will host Luverne. On Thursday, Aug. 29 Greenville will play Carver-Montgomery at Cramton Bowl.

Saturday, Aug. 31, at 2:30 p.m. Alabama will play Duke in Atlanta on ABC-TV. At 6:30 p.m. Auburn faces Oregon in Dallas on ABC-TV. Troy will open the Chip Lindsey ere at home against Campbell at 5 p.m.

Time to buckle up, this season will be over before you know it.