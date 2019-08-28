Terry Richard Dean, 91, a resident of Greenville died at his home Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Rick Taylor and Brother Steve Kopp officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial will follow at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Visitation was held Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Dunklin Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Dean was preceded in death by his granddaughters, Savannah and Scarlett Beasley; grandson, Jeffery Boren; parents, Guy Elias and Ethyl Beatrice Dean and brother, Ivan Jack Dean.

He is survived by his daughters, Connie Dean Elder (Grady Lee Elder, III) and Shirley Dean Hilburn (Billy Wayne Hilburn); grandson, Terry Boren (Elena); great-grandchildren, Skylar Boren, Chloelyn Boren, Morgan Boren and Elizabeth Davis; brothers, Earnest Dean (Gloria) and Herbert Dean (Helen); sister, Gertrude Tanner and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

