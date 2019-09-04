Sad week for Butler County high school football

BY SCOTTIE CORLEY

The Greenville Standard

Eagles fall 42-24

The Fort Dale Eagles faced off against the Lee-Scott Academy Warriors in a non-area contest and fell 42-24. Fort Dale head coach James ‘Speed’ Sampley cited turnovers and several missed plays to the loss.

“We turned the ball over several times,” Sampley said. “The second half we played really hard. I was proud of the effort. We’ve got to shore up the defense and not turn the ball over, but I think we’ve made some progress and our goal is to just get better each week.”

Despite the team’s loss, Sampley said the Eagles did have several highlights for the night with 300 rushing yards and would have ended the night with another touchdown if an attempted pass had been successful.

“We had 300 or something rushing yards that second half,” Sampley said. “We moved the ball well and we would have scored twice but when you’re behind by two touchdowns, we were trying to find a way to score quickly and I attempted to pass. It probably wasn’t the best decision, but it was all on me.”

Sampley said the Eagles heading into the team’s match up against Wilcox County Wildcats would look to continue to get better on defense.

“We have got to play better defense,” Sampley said. “We can’t give up the kind of yardage that we gave and expect to be successful. So we have a lot of work done on defense.”

Tigers come up short

The Greenville High School Tigers lost in an away non-area matchup against the Carver Wolverines 13 to 18. The Tigers are 1-1 for this season having bested Hillcrest 12 to 6 and will look to host Tallassee in the team’s home opener. The Tallassee Tigers are 1-1 for after having lost to Montgomery Catholic 28-7 and won against Handley 21-7.

McKenzie loses to Houston Academy

The McKenzie Tigers lost, 21 to 28, against the Houston Academy Raiders in a non-area matchup. The Tigers bested Verbena, 16-6 in the team’s opening scrimmage game. The Tigers will prepare to travel to Red Level for an away conference game against the 0-1 Tigers. The Red Level Tigers lost against the Zion Chapel Rebels 20-13.