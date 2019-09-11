Eagles fall to Wildcats

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Fort Dale Academy Eagles hosted the Wilcox Academy Wildcats in last Friday night’s game.

Fort Dale suffered their first loss at the hands of Lee Scott Academy while Wilcox came in with a road win over Hooper Academy.

It was uphill sledding for the Eagles all night with 10:21 left in the first quarter Wilcox struck first and again with 6:54 left bringing it to 14-0 for the Wildcats.

Wilcox Academy’s defense and miscues by Fort Dale kept the birdies grounded but the Eagles finally got a stop forcing a punt. Starting from their 18 yard line and with 1:11 left in the first quarter, Eagles quarterback Brice Acreman tossed an eight yard pass to Jacob Foster for an 82 yard touchdown.

It appeared Fort Dale had found their wings and with the extra point brought them within seven.

At 10:51 in the second quarter, Wilcox drove in another six points and completed the point after. Brice Acreman with a 22 yard pass reception rambled an eighty yard touchdown bringing the score to 21– 14 Wildcats.

With half time just four minutes away the Wildcats responded with another touchdown 28-14. It looked as if Wilcox Academy would score again before the half but Eagle linebacker Nate Richardson intercepted a Wildcat pass bringing the half to a close.

The second half was all Wilcox Academy though Fort Dale managed to score 13 more points. The Wildcats just outlasted the Eagles.

With the final whistle it was Wilcox Academy ruling the day 55-27. The Eagles will face the Knights of Macon East Academy at home this Friday night.