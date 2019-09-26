Butler County Bicentennial artifacts to be displayed

If you haven’t heard about Butler County’s Bicentennial Celebration on Nov. 2 in Confederate Park in Greenville, you definitely want to check it out. The park will bustle with activities and there will be something for all. Highlights of the day include tours of historic churches and the landmark Ritz Theater in downtown Greenville, and a tour of Pioneer Cemetery with costumed guides. There will be history displays by civic groups and different communities and towns throughout Butler County. Children will be delighted with the hands-on-history and discovering history area and will enjoy seeing the Native Americans, Pioneers and Settlers and African American history exhibits. There will be special patriotic performances, great music, agricultural displays, a vintage auto show, refreshments and more.